36 new shops of Lanjigarh rural haat inaugurated in Odisha

LANJIGARH: Kalahandi collector Sachin Pawar on Friday inaugurated 36 new shops of Lanjigarh rural haat and handed them over to the local panchayat.

Built with support from Vedanta Aluminium and NABARD, the Rs 80.90 lakh project on 2.5 acre land has all basic amenities along with adequate lighting. The project was executed by Mahashakti Foundation.

Officials said the newly constructed shops in the project will help the peripheral small and marginal farmers as well as the women self-help groups (SHGs) in selling their products directly to the customers.