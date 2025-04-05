Army variant MRSAM destroys fast moving aerial targets in trials

BHUBANESWAR: India conducted a series of user trials of medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from a defence facility off Odisha coast on Friday.

Defence sources said at least four rounds of the Army variant of MRSAM were tested against four separate fast moving aerial targets on Thursday and Friday, demonstrating the advanced system’s high killing efficiency.

The live firing trials were conducted by the Eastern and Southern commands of the Army, under the guidance of the DRDO from the launching complex - IV of the integrated test range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island.

“Four operational flight trials were carried out against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles achieved direct hits by intercepting targets at long and short ranges, both at high and low altitudes, proving the operational capability of the weapon system,” the Defence ministry said in a statement.