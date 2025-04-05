Court orders seizure of assets from govt offices over non-payment of contractor’s dues in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The Civil Judge Court in Sambalpur has ordered the seizure of moveable assets, including furniture from multiple government offices for non-payment of dues to a contractor.

The order was issued recently for seizure of assets from the offices of the basin manager and chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin in Burla, the superintending engineer of Hirakud Dam Circle and the executive engineer of Sambalpur Irrigation Division.

According to reports, the case dates back to 2000 when Orient Construction Private Limited completed work on Sambalpur Ring Road. Despite completing the project, the company did not receive its payment. By 2005, the outstanding dues had reached Rs 52 lakh.

The contractor approached the court of the Senior Civil Judge in 2009, by which time the amount had increased to Rs 1.36 crore including interest. The court had then directed payment of six per cent interest on the outstanding amount.