Illegal coal mines unearthed in Sundargarh forest

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration unearthed massive illegal coal mining inside the Telendihi revenue forest in Hemgir block of the district on Friday.

Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu, SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra, two tehsildars besides forest and mining officials raided the forest and were surprised to find the organised theft of coal going on for several years unnoticed.

Sarabu said he visited around 20 sites inside Telendihi forest where coal pits were dug illegally. He was informed that similar pits exist in more than 40 other sites. The officials could locate illegally-mined coal stacked at four locations.

He further said digging was carried out at the pits after removing overburdens with the help of excavator machines. From the appearances of several coal pits, it seemed the illegal mining was going on for more than five years. From marks of tyres, it appeared that trucks and tractors were used to transport the illegally-mined coal. The mining mafia had already abandoned the pits when the team of officials raided the forest.