Illegal coal mines unearthed in Sundargarh forest

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration unearthed massive illegal coal mining inside the Telendihi revenue forest in Hemgir block of the district on Friday.
Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu, SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra, two tehsildars besides forest and mining officials raided the forest and were surprised to find the organised theft of coal going on for several years unnoticed.
Sarabu said he visited around 20 sites inside Telendihi forest where coal pits were dug illegally. He was informed that similar pits exist in more than 40 other sites. The officials could locate illegally-mined coal stacked at four locations.
He further said digging was carried out at the pits after removing overburdens with the help of excavator machines. From the appearances of several coal pits, it seemed the illegal mining was going on for more than five years. From marks of tyres, it appeared that trucks and tractors were used to transport the illegally-mined coal. The mining mafia had already abandoned the pits when the team of officials raided the forest.
“Illegal mining is being done in an organised way at multiple locations and it is possible that local villagers have knowledge of it,” he said.
The sub-collector said he was informed that similar illegal coal mining was being carried out inside Rampia, Ratanpur, Kulapada and few other coal-bearing forests. The administrative team would visit these sites in the coming days.
Sarabu informed that the Telendihi forest has been leased out to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL). But MCL has not yet started mining as it is awaiting forest clearance. “A detailed report would be submitted to the district administration. Necessary action is being taken to stop the illegal practice,” he added.
Sources said it is surprising how illegal coal mining on such a massive scale missed the attention of the revenue inspector of Gopalpur circle and the Hemgir tehsildar besides the forest staff and Van Suraksha Samiti. They said involvement of revenue and forest authorities in the illegal act cannot be ruled out.