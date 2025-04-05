Kendu leaf workers warn of protest across Odisha from April 15

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangh (OKKS) on Friday strongly opposed the state government’s policies and decisions affecting the livelihoods of kendu leaf workers and decided to stage protests across the state if its demands are not addressed by April 15.

Attending the state council meeting held at Tapaswini Hall here, the OKKS members expressed dissatisfaction over a `50 crore budget cut, discrepancies in formation of Kendu Leaf Development Board (KLDB), delay in implementation of girl marriage allowance scheme, non-revision of leaf prices and stagnant wages for seasonal staff.

The OKKS criticised the state government for slashing Rs 50 crore from the kendu leaf budget last month and said the cut would disrupt social security and welfare schemes for kendu leaf.

A major point of contention was the 18 per cent GST imposed on kendu leaf trade by both the Central and state governments. Demanding an immediate rollback of the GST, the Sangh said kendu leaf is a minor forest produce and such taxation directly harms the rural and tribal economy.