Probe launched into ‘irregularities’ in procurement of anganwadi kits in Odisha

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicine and playing kits for anganwadi centres in the Bandhugaon block.

A two-member team comprising a deputy collector and a programme officer from the district social welfare department, investigated the allegations on Thursday. Koraput sub-collector Premlal Hial said the two-member team went to Bandhugaon child development project office to probe the alleged irregularities in procurement of anganwadi pre-school kits on Thursday. The team will submit a report to the district collector in two days.

Sources said the Woman and Child Development (WCD) department had sanctioned funds to purchase medicines and playing kits for anganwadi centres through the Bandhugaon child development project office. In January, around 221 anganwadi centres in Bandhugaon were allotted Rs 1,900 each for procuring playing kits and Rs 1,500 each for medicine kits for children under the ICDS project.