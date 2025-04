NUAPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 26 projects worth Rs 103.49 crore during his visit to Nuapada district on Friday.

Attending the Maraguda Festival-2025 at the mini stadium here as the chief guest, the CM also laid foundation stones for 35 new projects worth Rs 217.49 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi promised that a developed and prosperous Odisha would emerge by the time the BJP completes 12 years in office in the state. He assured that welfare schemes of the BJP government would benefit every section of the society and hinted at more developmental initiatives in the near future.

The CM expressed delight at being part of the celebrations and said, “The Maraguda Festival is being held for the first time in 12 years. I feel fortunate to visit Nuapada during this special occasion.”

Drawing a parallel with the sacred Nabakalebara of Lord Jagannath, Majhi described the festival’s revival as a symbol of cultural rejuvenation. “Just like Nabakalebara, the Maraguda Festival has returned this year with a new and transformed identity, highlighting the unique tradition of this land,” he added. Earlier in the day, the CM landed at Gotma airstrip at around 5 pm and made a brief stop at Gayatri temple before arriving at the festival venue.