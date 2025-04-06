Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary earns Rs 5 crore in 2024-25; unveils SOP for eco-tourism, conservation

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary’s community-managed eco-tourism which reached a milestone of Rs 5 crore annual revenue during 2024-25 has brought out a standard operating procedure (SOP) that seeks to walk a fine balance between conservation and tourism.
Emerging as the highest earning community managed eco-tourism destination in Odisha with its earning of Rs 5.11 crore, it attracted 85,000 domestic and international visitors in the last fiscal. Last year, the revenue was Rs 3.5 crore.
The wildlife sanctuary hosted 9,000 night-stay tourists, 27,000 jungle safari visitors, 12,000 Hirakud cruise participants, 5,000 café-goers, and 12,000 souvenir shop customers during the period.
Last fiscal’s tourist footfall of 85,000 was well within the sanctuary’s carrying capacity but the wildlife sanctuary has come out with an SOP to promote responsible eco-tourism which would achieve the dual goals of conservation and socio-economic development of local communities.
“Eco-tourism shall be an important economic and educational activity with low impact on environment. It shall work towards building conservation support while raising awareness about Debrigarh and Hirakud ecosystems, protect ecological integrity of this wilderness area, secure wildlife values of the destination and its surrounding,” the SOP issued by Hirakud Wildlife Division stated.
As per the guidelines, carrying capacity for entire Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary will be 53 vehicles per day from Zero Point. A total of 318 visitors will be allowed daily.
The SOP also states that each safari trip will go on for maximum two and half hours and maximum permissible speed has been set at 20 km per hours keeping in view the movement and safety of wildlife. Overcrowding and congestion of safari vehicles is not permitted and safari timings of 6 am-6 pm will be strictly maintained.
The eco-tourism zone will be zero-disturbance zone without noise and air pollution and no movement of humans inside except for patrol squads and frontline staff for protection, will be allowed.
Much of the jump in tourist footfall and revenue is attributed to local communities’ dedication and management which preserved the sanctuary’s ecological balance while simultaneously guaranteeing a high-quality visitor experience.
Around 85 families work directly in a variety of eco-tourism services including eco-guides, safari drivers, cruise operators and lodge providers. Women make up 40 per cent of the employees including Odisha’s first female safari driver Margaret Baru, and first female eco-guide, Sangeeta Sikra, both from Debrigarh.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said, “The focused management of the 300 sq km core area of the sanctuary, along with scientific handling of the Ecotone and Hirakud wetland, has been key to our success in nature tourism. At Debrigarh, nature tourism is structured into wildlife tourism within the framework of the law and immersive sightseeing experiences.”