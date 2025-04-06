Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary earns Rs 5 crore in 2024-25; unveils SOP for eco-tourism, conservation

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary’s community-managed eco-tourism which reached a milestone of Rs 5 crore annual revenue during 2024-25 has brought out a standard operating procedure (SOP) that seeks to walk a fine balance between conservation and tourism.

Emerging as the highest earning community managed eco-tourism destination in Odisha with its earning of Rs 5.11 crore, it attracted 85,000 domestic and international visitors in the last fiscal. Last year, the revenue was Rs 3.5 crore.

The wildlife sanctuary hosted 9,000 night-stay tourists, 27,000 jungle safari visitors, 12,000 Hirakud cruise participants, 5,000 café-goers, and 12,000 souvenir shop customers during the period.

Last fiscal’s tourist footfall of 85,000 was well within the sanctuary’s carrying capacity but the wildlife sanctuary has come out with an SOP to promote responsible eco-tourism which would achieve the dual goals of conservation and socio-economic development of local communities.

“Eco-tourism shall be an important economic and educational activity with low impact on environment. It shall work towards building conservation support while raising awareness about Debrigarh and Hirakud ecosystems, protect ecological integrity of this wilderness area, secure wildlife values of the destination and its surrounding,” the SOP issued by Hirakud Wildlife Division stated.

As per the guidelines, carrying capacity for entire Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary will be 53 vehicles per day from Zero Point. A total of 318 visitors will be allowed daily.