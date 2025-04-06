Driver absconds after Bangladeshi tourist bus accident in Odisha; one dead, 14 injured

BHUBANESWAR: A 73-year-old woman from Bangladesh died and 14 others sustained injuries after a tourist bus carrying over 60 Bangladeshi nationals overturned into a roadside pit near Uttara Square within Pipili police limits in the early hours of Saturday. The group was en route to offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The mishap occurred around 2:05 am. The victim, identified as Noni Bala Nath, was declared “received dead” by doctors at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. One of the injured was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is said to be out of danger, police said.

Though the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of the Transport Department is investigating the cause of the accident, police sources suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the bus falling into a roadside pit.