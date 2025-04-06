Express Dialogues|Need to free art and culture from Babudom, build second Konark: Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak

Eminent sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak speaks to TNIE at Odisha Dialogues on various issues plaguing the Indian art scene - from bureaucratic control, lack of promotion and patronage to deteriorating quality of education - and presents his vision and roadmap for a resurrection

How do you see the art scene in India at present and how do you foresee its progress in the future? Are the youth today inclined to art and craft?

The art scene in 21st century India has changed drastically. Earlier, a few artists had tried to work with Indian roots and had people in their mind. Today, there is no connection between art and the public. Artists are creating art for their own community. Their works are exhibited in galleries, which are witnessed by 10 to 15 artists... at most 100. They are the only ones appreciating the art, not the public. There is no discussion on art.

Even if you want to do something to change this scenario, the government system is such that you cannot do anything. The culture departments and wings are all helmed by bureaucrats who have no link with culture. Some are from mines background, some from agriculture but they are the ones deciding policies for art and culture.

Coming to private galleries, they are a different and an artificial world altogether. They are being owned by the rich. They run the art scene like their fiefdom. They decide what is art, what is not, what to sell, what not to.

Having said that, an artist also has responsibility towards her/his craft. If she/he does not develop her/his art, the world will not respect her/him. Today, there is no respect for either art or the artist. Today when we buy a craft, we bargain and pay the artist for his labour and raw materials but we do not pay for her/his art. That is not the case with other countries where the art is respected. We need to talk about art as a part of society. We also need to create an ecosystem to help our art and artists survive.

You spoke about bureaucratic control over art and culture, and the rich ruling over the art sector. What is the way out of this?

Art should be handled by artists. It should be freed from the ‘know-alls’ and the ‘syndicate’. We have the system of bureaucracy which does not think of art and culture as a field of creativity and independence. It constrains art in red tapism. Second, we have to develop a system where an artist at the grassroots level is recognised and brought to the national level. We need to have more art galleries and museums. In our country, we have not thought of setting up museums. Whatever museums exist today are all housed in old buildings. In the West, museums are monuments, in India, they are shabby exhibits. They have no structure, no character.