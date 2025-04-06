Orissa HC directs state to submit report on compensatory forest creation amid industrialisation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to submit a status report on creation of compensatory forest, particularly following industrialisation in different parts of the state.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi issued the direction on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by Chandan Mohanty, a resident of Patana village in Dhinkia, Jagatsinghpur. The PIL sought intervention against felling of trees from forest land in Dhinkia gram panchayat for an industrial unit by JSW Utkal Steel Limited.

Senior advocate Ashok Kumar Parija, appearing on behalf of JSW Utkal Steel Limited, submitted that the project proponent has already deposited the money with the state government for plantation purposes. The state government has to file an affidavit stating how the money deposited by the company has been spent on the plantation, Parija submitted.

Taking it on record, Justice Panigrahi said, “the state government shall file a detailed affidavit regarding the number of saplings planted across the all-industrial projects sites of the state as well as along the roads constructed by the National Highway Authority of India, State Highway and also around any other development projects being undertaken by the state.

“The state has to give the details of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund lying with the state and how the said fund is being utilised for creation of compensatory forest on account of the deforestation made due to development projects including industrial projects,” Justice Panigrahi said. The affidavit shall be filed within a month from April 3. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on May 14.