Sambalpur prepares for Ram Navami with tight security; 24 platoons deployed for peaceful celebration

SAMBALPUR: As Sambalpur geared up for Ram Navami celebration with a grand procession, the district administration assured citizens of tight security and seamless arrangements to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration.
Briefing mediapersons here on Saturday, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said all preparations for both Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti have been completed in coordination with community members through several peace committee meetings.
“Sufficient police force has been deployed across the city, and surveillance is being conducted through CCTV cameras and drone monitoring. Arrangements for sanitation, lighting and water have also been made. We are hopeful the festivities will be conducted peacefully and in a joyful manner,” he added.
The collector urged the public to celebrate the festival with harmony and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours while showing responsible social media behaviour. “The administration has taken all steps necessary. Still, anyone attempting to disrupt law and order will face strict action,” he warned.
Additional SP Ajay Kumar Mishra said flag marches are being conducted across the city as a confidence-building measure. “All CCTV units are fully operational, and drone surveillance is actively monitoring the situation. The K-9 dog squad and bomb disposal units have conducted searches at multiple locations and forces have been deployed at strategic points,” he added.
About 24 platoons including personnel from the district police, Border Security Force and Rapid Action Force will be deployed across Sambalpur. Surveillance is being managed through an integrated control room at the SP office, monitoring feeds from 160 CCTV cameras installed at 49 locations, along with 20 drones flying across the city.
The main Ram Navami procession will begin at Khetrajpur railway station following rituals at the Ram Temple on Farm Road. Several groups from different localities will join the main procession at Khetrajpur before it proceeds toward Ainthapali.