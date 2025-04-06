Sambalpur prepares for Ram Navami with tight security; 24 platoons deployed for peaceful celebration

SAMBALPUR: As Sambalpur geared up for Ram Navami celebration with a grand procession, the district administration assured citizens of tight security and seamless arrangements to ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration.

Briefing mediapersons here on Saturday, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said all preparations for both Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti have been completed in coordination with community members through several peace committee meetings.

“Sufficient police force has been deployed across the city, and surveillance is being conducted through CCTV cameras and drone monitoring. Arrangements for sanitation, lighting and water have also been made. We are hopeful the festivities will be conducted peacefully and in a joyful manner,” he added.

The collector urged the public to celebrate the festival with harmony and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours while showing responsible social media behaviour. “The administration has taken all steps necessary. Still, anyone attempting to disrupt law and order will face strict action,” he warned.