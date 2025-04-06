Sundargarh administration seizes 46 tonnes of illegal coal in Hemgir block

ROURKELA: A day after the Sundargarh district administration detected illegal coal mining in Hemgir block, efforts started to shift the extracted dumps from Telendihi revenue forest.
So far, 46 tonne of illegally extracted coal has been seized and an equal volume is expected. However, no police case has yet been registered in absence of any complaint.
Led by Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu, a team comprising mining, revenue, forest and police officials had found at least 60 sites where coal was being mined illegally and dumps at four locations.
Sarabu said a detailed report would be sent to the government and efforts are underway to detect similar actions in other forest areas. The illegal coal dumps would be handed over to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).
Illegal coal mining in different forest areas has been going on for over 15 years. The mafia engage heavy excavation machineries to remove overburden and then directly start extraction from open coal pits. At some places, coal is available just two feet under the surface level. Theft is carried out from both leased out but yet-to-be-operationalised mines and mines yet to be allotted.
Reliable sources attribute connivance of local revenue, mining, forest and police with the coal mafia engaged in organised theft and transportation of coal.
“Villagers nearby the illegal coal mining sites are aware of organised coal thefts but keep quiet, fearing the wrath of the coal mafia. The villagers have no trust in local police and the personnel of the mining as they turn a blind eye to the illegal practice,” said the sources.
In the case of Telendihi revenue forest, the Hemgir tehsil office was informed about illegal coal mining eight months ago. Divisional forest officer of Sundargarh Pradeep Mirase assured of all support in prevention of illegal mining.
Inaction of the understaffed steel and mines department in Sundargarh acts as a blessing for the coal mafia. Hemgir, with massive coal mining operations and huge coal reserves, comes under Rourkela mining circle and the office of the deputy director of mines is located at Rourkela, about 145 km from the block headquarters. It is manned by an assistant mining officer.