Sundargarh administration seizes 46 tonnes of illegal coal in Hemgir block

ROURKELA: A day after the Sundargarh district administration detected illegal coal mining in Hemgir block, efforts started to shift the extracted dumps from Telendihi revenue forest.

So far, 46 tonne of illegally extracted coal has been seized and an equal volume is expected. However, no police case has yet been registered in absence of any complaint.

Led by Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu, a team comprising mining, revenue, forest and police officials had found at least 60 sites where coal was being mined illegally and dumps at four locations.

Sarabu said a detailed report would be sent to the government and efforts are underway to detect similar actions in other forest areas. The illegal coal dumps would be handed over to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

Illegal coal mining in different forest areas has been going on for over 15 years. The mafia engage heavy excavation machineries to remove overburden and then directly start extraction from open coal pits. At some places, coal is available just two feet under the surface level. Theft is carried out from both leased out but yet-to-be-operationalised mines and mines yet to be allotted.

Reliable sources attribute connivance of local revenue, mining, forest and police with the coal mafia engaged in organised theft and transportation of coal.