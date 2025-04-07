Low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal; IMD monitors for possible cyclone formation

BHUBANESWAR: Forecast of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal around Tuesday has fuelled speculations it may intensify into a stronger weather system.

However, there is no unanimity among the weather models over formation of the low pressure area even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) closely monitors the conditions.

Most of the models indicate the existing cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal will move west-northwestwards during the next three to four days without any significant intensification.

However, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) indicates the development of a low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal around Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the national weather forecaster said a low pressure area is likely to form in south Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Continuous watch is being kept to monitor further movement and intensification of the existing cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, it added.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “More details on whether the anticipated low pressure area will intensify further and its path, will emerge after it forms.”

On an average, five to six tropical cyclones form every year in the west coast - Arabian Sea and in the east - Bay of Bengal. More cyclones occur in the Bay of Bengal than the Arabian Sea and the ratio is approximately 4:1. Being a natural calamity prone state, Odisha has a history of being battered by cyclones emerging from the Bay of Bengal side of the Indian Ocean.