BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a two-day visit to New Delhi on Sunday to forge critical industrial partnerships, attract investments and amplify the Make-in-Odisha mission.

The visit is a key step under the ambitious Utkarsh Odisha roadmap which envisions Odisha as a developed state by 2036 when it marks 100 years of statehood. The CM is scheduled to meet some union ministers on Monday and attend the investors’ summit on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Majhi will engage in a series of initiatives that are aimed at bolstering the state’s industrial landscape. Odisha will sign several high-impact MoUs with major players like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) and Petronet LNG.

These agreements are expected to usher in substantial investments in the petrochemical sector, enhancing infrastructure and job creation in the state. “These MoUs not only represent a commitment to industrial growth but also align with the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming for self-reliance and sustainable development to empower every citizen with economic opportunities,” the CM said before leaving for Delhi.

IOCL is likely to set up a naphtha cracker project with an investment of more than Rs 61,000 crore at Paradip. The project is a part of the company’s investment proposal of around Rs 1 lakh crore that includes expansion of its Paradip refinery.