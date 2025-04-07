Orissa HC bars Danda Yatra on NH-59; directs rituals be shifted off highway

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Kandhamal district administration to ensure Danda Yatra is not performed on National Highway No. 59 at Baliguda.

Danda Yatra area also known as Danda Nacha is a tribal dance festival held in Baliguda area during the Chaitra month every year from April 1 to 14.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi issued the direction on Saturday while disposing of a petition seeking intervention against inaction of the administration to stop Danda Yatra on NH 59 at Baliguda.

Chitta Ranjan Nayak, a resident of the region filed the petition. Advocate Sujata Jena appearing on Nayak’s behalf submitted that Danda Yatra has been performed for the last 100 years in the Kandhamal and Ganjam districts.

In the yatra, the deities of different villages are brought to one place. In each village, a Danda committee is constituted to perform the Danda Yatra. Every year it is performed from April 1 to 14. The devotees who are interested in participating keep fasting for about 14 days and in between, several other rituals are also being performed.

She stated that in the Baliguda block, about 20 Danda committees are there, of which 13 are authorised to perform their Danda on different dates. There is a likelihood of a congregation about 30,000 people on the said road.