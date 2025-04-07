Peaceful Ram Navami celebrations across Odisha reflect communal harmony

SAMBALPUR / PURI/JEYPORE / BHUBANESWAR: Vibrant processions and religious fervour marked the Ram Navami celebrations which passed off peacefully in Sambalpur and other districts of the state on Sunday.

In Sambalpur, thousands of devotees took part in two major processions organised by the Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti and Shri Ram Janmotsav Committee. The festive atmosphere showcased unity as people from all communities joined the celebrations and extended greetings.

The Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti began its rally from Gobindtola area and moved through several key areas of the city including Motijharan, a sensitive location where violence had broken out during 2023 celebrations. The peaceful passage of the procession through this area was seen as a strong symbol of communal harmony and improved law and order. The rally concluded at Gangadhar Mandap.

The Shri Ram Janmotsav Committee launched its grand procession from Khetrajpur railway station. The rally travelled through various parts of the city and concluded at Shri Ram temple on Farm Road.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth celebrations. Around 24 platoons of security personnel including the district police, BSF and RAF were deployed across Sambalpur. Surveillance was carried out through an integrated control room in the SP’s office with 160 CCTV cameras installed at 49 key locations and 20 drones monitoring aerial activity.