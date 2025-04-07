TPSODL mobile clinics reach 2 lakh people in Koraput, Malkangiri

BHUBANESWAR: Mobile Clinics Drive, an initiative by TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) to transform access to medical care for the local communities, has reached over 2 lakh people in 1,018 remote villages across two districts of the state in a year.

The initiative involving mobile health dispensaries has been launched in Koraput and Malkangiri districts. TPSODL officials said around 510 remote villages in Koraput and 508 in Malkangiri have already been covered by the mobile teams with residents living miles away from the nearest health centres availing benefit of these dispensaries.

The mobile clinics are treating a variety of common health issues such as cold, fever, respiratory infections and skin diseases. In areas where specialised services are almost non-existent, the TPSODL has also introduced eye check-ups and dental screenings, ensuring more holistic healthcare support, said the officials of the power distribution company.

A resident of Koraput’s Boipariguda village Budra Gouda said, “The team visits us regularly, checks our health and gives us medicines. It’s like having a doctor at our doorstep.”

TPSODL CEO Amit Kumar Garg said their health dispensaries are a step towards making healthcare accessible to every individual, no matter how remote the village is.

“Seeing the positive change in people’s attitude towards health gives us hope and encouragement to continue and expand this mission. On this World Health Day, we reaffirm our commitment to serve and uplift the communities of southern Odisha,” Garg added.