ANGUL: A notorious criminal was injured in an encounter with police at Kukudanga picnic spot in Angul in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused, Khirod Naik (25) of Gulagadia village in Chhendipada, suffered bullet injury in his right leg and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Khirod reportedly has over 30 robbery and snatching cases registered against him in Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh districts.

Sources said Chhendipada police received information about Khirod travelling towards Angul on a motorcycle. They alerted their Angul counterparts, who then coordinated with the district special squad. Three teams of police waited at the Kukudanga picnic spot to nab the criminal.

After Khirod reached the spot at around 2.30 am, the cops asked him to stop. However, he opened fire at them. The police retaliated and shot Khirod in the leg.

Angul SP Rahul Jain said Khirod was given prompt medical attention, and no police personnel were injured in the incident.