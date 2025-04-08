All India Police Hockey Championship begins

Speaking at the event, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “In the history of Indian hockey, this is one among the oldest tournaments. Being the president, I am thankful to the Indian Police as well as to our Odisha Police for recruiting hockey players under the direct recruitment scheme. Such policy provides social stability to the player’s family.”

He further added that the Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police teams would be the title favourite in the championship. “However, the host team under the captainship of Olympian Birendra Lakra will put up a better fight,” Tirkey said.

Several committees such as protocol, accommodation, transport, finance, publicity, security, and medical-have been formed under the supervision of senior police officers to ensure smooth organisation of the championship. The event began with an introductory address by IGP (Training) and organising secretary of the championship Anup Kumar Sahoo.

While the welcome address was delivered by additional DGP (Headquarters) and VP of the organising committee Dayal Gangwar, the vote of thanks was offered by additional DGP (SAP) and VP of the committee Rajesh Kumar.