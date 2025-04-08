All India Police Hockey Championship begins

BHUBANESWAR : The 73rd All India Police Hockey Championship-2025 was inaugurated in 7th Battalion Ground here on Monday.
Odisha DGP YB Khurania welcomed all participating teams, coaches and sports officers.
Addressing the gathering during the grand inaugural parade, Khurania emphasised the importance of promoting sports within the police forces as a means of building fitness, discipline, and unity.
He highlighted Odisha’s rising profile in national sports, particularly in water sports, shooting and hockey, and acknowledged the efforts of Odisha Police in nurturing sporting talent. He encouraged participants to uphold the spirit of fair play, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Speaking at the event, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “In the history of Indian hockey, this is one among the oldest tournaments. Being the president, I am thankful to the Indian Police as well as to our Odisha Police for recruiting hockey players under the direct recruitment scheme. Such policy provides social stability to the player’s family.”
He further added that the Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police teams would be the title favourite in the championship. “However, the host team under the captainship of Olympian Birendra Lakra will put up a better fight,” Tirkey said.
Several committees such as protocol, accommodation, transport, finance, publicity, security, and medical-have been formed under the supervision of senior police officers to ensure smooth organisation of the championship. The event began with an introductory address by IGP (Training) and organising secretary of the championship Anup Kumar Sahoo.
While the welcome address was delivered by additional DGP (Headquarters) and VP of the organising committee Dayal Gangwar, the vote of thanks was offered by additional DGP (SAP) and VP of the committee Rajesh Kumar.