All urban areas in Odisha to get drinking water by March 2027: Minister Krushna Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR : All urban areas in the state will have access to clean and safe drinking water by March 2027, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Monday.
Reviewing the urban drinking water supply system in the civic bodies, Mahapatra said smart meters will be introduced in urban areas for accurate water billing. Initially, these meters will be installed on a pilot basis at select locations. Upon success, the initiative will be expanded across all urban regions.
“Efforts are being made to ensure quality water reaches every home through enhanced infrastructure and planning. Discussions have been held with OWSSB, WATCO, and the Health department to ensure potable water is made accessible to the urban households round the clock,” he said.
The minister further informed that the state government is focusing on using river water more efficiently, for which barrages will be constructed to increase water storage and supply. “Currently, only 17 per cent of river water is being utilised, while the rest is flowing into the sea. Steps are being taken for efficient water usage,” he added.
During the review meeting, Mahapatra emphasised timely completion of all ongoing water projects and directed the officials to conduct regular monitoring and reviews. Issues like land acquisition problems that are delaying pipeline work are being addressed. Out of all the projects, only one or two remain incomplete, which will also be completed soon, he said.
To tackle water scarcity during summer, the minister asked officials to keep their contingency plans like increased deployment of water tankers and setting up control rooms etc., ready. Complaints will be resolved within two hours of registration, he assured.
Regarding 2025-26 budget, that will be spent from April, Mahapatra asked department officers to prepare detailed plans to ensure efficient use of the allocated funds.