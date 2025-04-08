All urban areas in Odisha to get drinking water by March 2027: Minister Krushna Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR : All urban areas in the state will have access to clean and safe drinking water by March 2027, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Monday.

Reviewing the urban drinking water supply system in the civic bodies, Mahapatra said smart meters will be introduced in urban areas for accurate water billing. Initially, these meters will be installed on a pilot basis at select locations. Upon success, the initiative will be expanded across all urban regions.

“Efforts are being made to ensure quality water reaches every home through enhanced infrastructure and planning. Discussions have been held with OWSSB, WATCO, and the Health department to ensure potable water is made accessible to the urban households round the clock,” he said.