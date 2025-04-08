Forest officers get training on tiger count exercise

BHUBANESWAR : The Forest department has stepped up preparations for the ensuing All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2026, which is expected to kick off in the post-monsoon season across major landscapes of the state.

A training programme for divisional forest officers in this regard was held at Similipal Tiger Reserve, state’s biggest big cat habitat, recently.

Experts and members from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) gave the officers lessons on field exercises, tracking and scientific data collection on the big cats. These divisional forest officials will now impart training at the field level across all forest and wildlife divisions of Baripada circle, said RCCF-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni.

According to forest officials, phase one of the tiger estimation exercise, carried out by the the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in collaboration with WII and state forest departments across the country every four years, will commence in the post-monsoon season towards October this year and include carnivore sign surveys and herbivore line transects among other methods for monitoring of prey and predator movement.