Government to overhaul Mission Shakti, make SHGs transparent, impactful: Dy CM Parida

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP government in the state is all set to go for massive restructuring of Mission Shakti, the flagship programme of Naveen Patnaik government, by dissolving the grassroot-level leadership of the SHG network and launching a special drive to link every household with the income-generating initiatives.

Accusing the previous BJD government of using the SHG movement as a tool to gain votes, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday said the former diverted crores of rupees to unregistered groups. “Since the SHGs were unregistered, they did not come under the purview of a financial audit. All this is going to stop from now on. SHGs will solely work for women empowerment,” Parida said.

The deputy CM said the SHGs will function in a completely transparent manner. As a start, all office-bearers and leadership of such organisations will be changed.

The Mission Shakti department will also bring eligible women in rural areas, who had been left out of the SHG network, into the fold. The reorganisation process will start during the second phase of the social inclusion campaign under Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) from Tuesday to April 22, she said.

Parida said, the Centre has been implementing the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) since 2012-13 for poverty alleviation and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural households.