Hope brightens for revival of dying Jeera river as work on anicut begins

BARGARH: The long-awaited on Jeera river in Bargarh is finally starting to take shape with technical assessment by a state-level expert team.
On Sunday, a team from Water Resources department inspected several spots along the river. Accompanied by Bargarh MLA Ashwini Sarangi, it selected a site near Balitikra along the lower segment of the river for construction of an in-stream storage structure (ISS).
This has raised hope for the dying river. Jeera which was once a vital source of water is now struggling with degradation, pollution, and illegal sand mining. The new structure is expected to rejuvenate the river, increase groundwater level, and support commercial and recreational activities for the city.
Chief engineer of water resources department Chandrasekhar Mohanty said, the ISS will regulate and store excess water during high flow without affecting nearby communities or agricultural land. It would not require displacement, rehabilitation or land acquisition and help recharge depleted groundwater.
“Once developed, it can pave way for several other activities such as fishery and tourism. It can also be utilised to facilitate drinking water.” Mohanty said. The project will need more rounds of assessment following which an estimate will be prepared, he added.
MLA Ashwini Sarangi said, the project will help recharge of groundwater which has depleted by 7-8 ft. It will bring prosperity to Bargarh city. Several beautification works will also be carried out during the process, he added.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced `70 crore for construction of the anicut in January during his visit to Dhanuyatra. The latest assessment marks the first concrete step towards its implementation.
At present, Jeera river is in a highly degraded state. During off-season, it turns into a long dry patch of land with few small spots of water. The river is fed by dirty effluent from city drains without any treatment. On top of that, illegal sand mining has further damaged the river.