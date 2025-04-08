Hope brightens for revival of dying Jeera river as work on anicut begins

BARGARH: The long-awaited on Jeera river in Bargarh is finally starting to take shape with technical assessment by a state-level expert team.

On Sunday, a team from Water Resources department inspected several spots along the river. Accompanied by Bargarh MLA Ashwini Sarangi, it selected a site near Balitikra along the lower segment of the river for construction of an in-stream storage structure (ISS).

This has raised hope for the dying river. Jeera which was once a vital source of water is now struggling with degradation, pollution, and illegal sand mining. The new structure is expected to rejuvenate the river, increase groundwater level, and support commercial and recreational activities for the city.

Chief engineer of water resources department Chandrasekhar Mohanty said, the ISS will regulate and store excess water during high flow without affecting nearby communities or agricultural land. It would not require displacement, rehabilitation or land acquisition and help recharge depleted groundwater.