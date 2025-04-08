IIT-BBS comes up with mobile application to simplify train seat swapping

BHUBANESWAR : Two students of IIT-Bhubaneswar along with their teachers have come up with an innovation that can simplify the train journey for people travelling with family or friends but have been assigned different coaches.

BTech students Rustam Kumar and Sangam Mishra, and their faculty members Srikant Gollapudi and Srinivas Pinisetty have developed a mobile and web app ‘Simply-Swap’, which aims at facilitating seat swapping among train passengers.

Many times, people travelling in trains with their families or friends face the problem of seats being allotted in different coaches. Such passengers seek seat swaps through direct requests to fellow travellers but meet with limited success, they said.