Jagatsinghpur: Officials act after upload of false MGNREGS record

A total of 172 job card holders were engaged in the excavation of the Amrit Sarovar at Balisar near Hanuman Temple in Tiruna panchayat for a single day on March 22, and their pictures were uploaded on the platform.

Meanwhile, records uploaded on the NMMS appplication falsely claimed that the workers were engaged for six days, from March 22 to 28, and bills were prepared at a rate of Rs 43,688 per day, at a daily wage rate of Rs 254 per worker. Locals claimed that no works were undertaken at the Amrit Sarovar site.

Tiruna sarpanch Laxman Swain said although excavation works were carried at Amrit Sarovar last year, the panchayat had not assigned the project to the block office under MGNREGS and was unaware of any recent work at Balisar.