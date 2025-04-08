Odisha receives investment intent of Rs 30K crore at CM Majhi’s Delhi meet

Majhi held discussions with HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and her team about the possibility of investing in Odisha. The discussions focused on Odisha’s emergence as a preferred destination for global capability centres (GCCs) due to its skilled talent, cost advantages and robust infrastructure. The other areas of discussion were technology innovation, high-value jobs and strategic partnerships.

The chief minister requested the IT major to open a development centre in the state which is witnessing a resurgence in the technology sector with major companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Accenture, Cognizant and many others establishing their facilities. Some of the IT companies have also opened second campuses in the state, he added.

Majhi expressed optimism about the global information technology service provider expanding its footprint in Odisha by setting up a development centre in Bhubaneswar. “We also requested HCLTech to open a university in Odisha. We received a very positive response from the company. We are looking forward to their visit and this engagement paves the way for transformative partnerships and accelerates Odisha’s journey toward robust economic growth and global competitiveness,” Majhi told mediapersons.

The chief minister held a series of one-on-one meetings with various industry leaders from leading organisations such as Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Chowgule Group, IREL, SLMG Beverages, Ruchi Soya Foods Ltd (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.), Inox GFL Group and Quant Solar.

The second day of the CM’s visit will see formal signing of MoUs with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for its dual-feed naphtha cracker project at Paradip. Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials are part of the delegation.