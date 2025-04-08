Squatters panic as SER readies for eviction

ROURKELA: Aggressive posturing of the South Eastern Railway (SER) to remove mass encroachment from its Bondamunda colony and adjacent land has created panic among the illegal residents with political parties, especially the ruling BJP, voicing strong resistance.

Amid the continuing demand for rehabilitation before eviction, the SER in the past 15 days has been serving notices to the unauthorised occupants. Those facing demolition threat are reportedly rushing to local political leaders for respite.

Sources said the railway notices are targeting scattered illegal residential structures constructed in Sectors A, B and C, slums near D and K Cabin areas besides Bogdabasti and Churibasti. The local SER authorities are visiting these localities and serving spot notices after inquiring about the unauthorised residents.

The estate officer of Chakradharpur Division of SER has also registered several eviction cases and summoned the illegal residents to appear at his office in Jharkhand, around 100 km from Rourkela. Cases have been registered under sub-section (I) and clause (b) (ii) of section 4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

With the SER authorities appearing unapologetic about the eviction drive and entertaining no request, the unauthorised residents are both panicked and worried about their future. Many of them were summoned to appear before the estate officer at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand on Monday.

Amid the prevailing situation, former union minister and senior BJP leader Dilip Ray recently met the affected persons and assured them of his support. Ray has a known stance of not allowing any eviction before rehabilitation.