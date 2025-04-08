State to get WINDS backing to set up 7K automated weather, rain gauge stations

BHUBANESWAR : The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, under its Weather Information Network and Data System (WINDS) scheme, is set to sanction funds of Rs 116 crore to the Odisha government for installation of over 7,000 automated weather stations (AWSs) and automated rain gauges (ARGs) across the state.
This is to strengthen the early-warning system and impact-based forecast that will help in effective disaster management in the state. The ministry has earmarked the budget of Rs 116 crore for implementation of the project in the state over a period of five years.
While the state will install 434 AWSs at strategic locations to get real-time, accurate and continuous data on various meteorological parameters, over 6,624 ARGs will also be installed at the panchayat level with a purpose to make rainfall data available at micro-level.
Apart from strengthening the disaster management mechanism, this will enable the state government to provide people, farmers in particular, with critical weather-related information and data through a network of weather stations, enabling informed decisions on agriculture, an official from the disaster management wing said.
The technological advancement in weather prediction and rain forecast will also help the government in dealing with cyclone-induced flooding and urban flooding more effectively, he said.
According to officials, preference will be given to government establishments and premises at panchayat-level for installation of these stations for better security. The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department is the nodal agency for implementation of the project in the state.
The project will be taken up on a rental basis, meaning a third-party agency from among the list of five to six empanelled agencies will be awarded the project. The agency will be responsible for installation, calibration, operation and maintenance of these stations, while the state government that will access the data from a centralised digital platform, accessible through the WINDS portal, will pay a monthly rent to the agency for the purpose.
The state government had initially planned to install AWSs and ARGs with a fund support from the World Bank. However, with the Centre aiding the project under WINDS scheme, sources said the state will now be able to take up the project without any additional loan burden.
However, an official said the Centre-state funding pattern for the Rs 116 crore project will be 90:10 in 2025-26, 80:20 in 2026-27; 60:40 in 2028-29 and 50:50 during the subsequent years. Sources said, in the current (2025-26) fiscal, the state government will get about Rs 19 crore to implement the project. At least 100 AWSs and ARGs will be installed in the first phase.