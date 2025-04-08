Waqf Bill vote: Naveen Patnaik assures action as anger reaches his door

BHUBANESWAR : The fulminations within the party over “conscience” voting on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha virtually reached the doorsteps of BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday with MP Munna (Muzibulla) Khan along with his supporters meeting the latter and demanding disciplinary action against leader of party in the Upper House Sasmit Patra for voting in favour of the contentious legislation.

Khan, who opposed the Bill during the debate in Rajya Sabha and voted against it, led his supporters and members of the Muslim community in a procession from the airport to Naveen Niwas to lodge his protest against the decision to leave the voting to the conscience of the party’s RS MPs.

Coming down heavily on Sasmit for openly supporting the Bill which went against the original decision of the BJD to oppose it, Khan demanded that the party chief should inquire into the matter which was very serious.

Seeking strong action against all those who voted for the Bill, Khan said, “If anyone wanted to join BJP, they were free to do so. But they cannot speak the language of another political party while being in the BJD.”

This would possibly be the first time that Naveen had to face such anger from his own partymen, that too, at his own residence. He assured the agitators that he will look into the matter which has erupted on the party’s last-minute change in stand on the Bill. Stating that necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issue, he said, “Whatever needs to be done will be done.”

Naveen asserted that BJD has been and continues to be a secular party. “We had even broken our alliance with the BJP for this ideology in 2009. Biju Babu always stood with the minority community and I am also with them,” he said.

However, the protesters trained their guns on Naveen’s trusted aide and former bureaucrat VK Pandian, holding him responsible for the fiasco. Even as Pandian has retired from active politics after 2024 elections, they alleged that he continued to pull the strings in the party and was behind this dubious decision.