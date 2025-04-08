World Health Day observed at Sri Sri University Cuttack

CUTTACK: Sri Sri University, Cuttack along with Ankur Hospital on Monday observed World Health Day to raise awareness among people towards building a healthier society.

The event was jointly organised by the department of Health and Wellness, Sri Sri College of Nursing and the Healthcare Management and Charchika Club. Inaugurating the event, university vice-chancellor Prof Tejpratap encouraged students to adopt healthy practices to promote overall wellbeing.

Orthopaedic specialist of Ankur Hospital, Dr Guruprasad G also interacted with the students, while paediatric neurologist from the hospital, Dr Debashis Panigrahi discussed about autism and the care required for children affected by the condition. This apart, a number of programmes including zumba and aerobics sessions were conducted as part of the celebration.

Following this, nursing students hosted a health exhibition where attending doctors carried out basic health screenings including blood grouping, blood pressure measurement, BMI calculation, and SpO2 checks.