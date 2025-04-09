Illegal coal mines detected in two other forests of Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Continuing its crackdown on illegal coal mining in the district, the Sundargarh administration on Tuesday unearthed more open-pit mines in Ratansara and Bhograkachhar forests in Hemgir block.
Led by Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu, a team comprising sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra, Hemgir tehsildar and other officials raided the two forests, around two to 10 km from Telendihi revenue forest where massive illegal coal mining was unearthed three days back.
Sources informed that over 10 open cast pits were found with more than 100 tonne of coal dumps inside the two forests. The team also found a loading point inside Ratansara reserve forest, which is located around two km from Telendihi. Preliminary investigation revealed that illegally excavated coal stocks were being transported in tractor-driven trollies and stacked for dispatch to different destinations in multi-axle trucks.
Similarly, an illegal brick kiln with stock of over two lakh bricks were found inside Bhograkachhar revenue forest, about seven km from Ratansara. The culprits were using overburden soil and water from the branches of Basundhara rivulet for brick manufacturing and illegally dug coal for running the kiln. While Ratansara reserve forest is one km away from nearby residential area, Bhograkachhar is just 500 metre away from human habitation.
Local villagers claimed huge coal deposits can be found just a couple of feet below the surface along the circuitous tributary branches of the Basundhara rivulet flowing through the forests. All illegal coal mining activities are concentrated along the river’s branches.
Sarabu said illegal coal mining was going on in the two forests for several years. A detailed inquiry report would be submitted to the administration soon. He said the administration has information of similar illegal activities inside other forests and further raids would continue on Thursday.
In Telendihi where around 147 tonne of illegal coal was seized, Gopalpur forest range authorities claimed that eight months back, the then Hemgir tehsildar Labanyendu Mohanty, now posted as deputy collector in Gajapati, was intimated about the illegal practice. Following the revelation, the Sundargarh collector has sent a show-cause notice to Mohanty.
The Forest department, Gopalpur range in particular, has again come under scanner with the fresh detection of illegal mining. Sources said local field staff are supposed to be aware of activities in forests under their jurisdictions.
BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh said the loot of national resources is going on for a long time with the unholy nexus of administrative officers, police, politicians and coal mafia. He reiterated his demand for a credible inquiry into the illegal mining.
DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Rai said police would dig deep into the illegal coal mining and the guilty persons would not be spared. Investigation has been initiated with gathering of intelligence, he added.