Illegal coal mines detected in two other forests of Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Continuing its crackdown on illegal coal mining in the district, the Sundargarh administration on Tuesday unearthed more open-pit mines in Ratansara and Bhograkachhar forests in Hemgir block.

Led by Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu, a team comprising sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra, Hemgir tehsildar and other officials raided the two forests, around two to 10 km from Telendihi revenue forest where massive illegal coal mining was unearthed three days back.

Sources informed that over 10 open cast pits were found with more than 100 tonne of coal dumps inside the two forests. The team also found a loading point inside Ratansara reserve forest, which is located around two km from Telendihi. Preliminary investigation revealed that illegally excavated coal stocks were being transported in tractor-driven trollies and stacked for dispatch to different destinations in multi-axle trucks.

Similarly, an illegal brick kiln with stock of over two lakh bricks were found inside Bhograkachhar revenue forest, about seven km from Ratansara. The culprits were using overburden soil and water from the branches of Basundhara rivulet for brick manufacturing and illegally dug coal for running the kiln. While Ratansara reserve forest is one km away from nearby residential area, Bhograkachhar is just 500 metre away from human habitation.

Local villagers claimed huge coal deposits can be found just a couple of feet below the surface along the circuitous tributary branches of the Basundhara rivulet flowing through the forests. All illegal coal mining activities are concentrated along the river’s branches.

Sarabu said illegal coal mining was going on in the two forests for several years. A detailed inquiry report would be submitted to the administration soon. He said the administration has information of similar illegal activities inside other forests and further raids would continue on Thursday.