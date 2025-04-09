Khurda Assistant Collector, driver seriously injured in NH-16 road accident

JAJPUR: Assistant collector of Khurda Ashwini Kumar Nayak and his driver suffered serious injuries after their SUV met with an accident on NH-16 near Mulapala chowk within Kuakhia police limits here on Tuesday.

Police said Nayak along with his driver was travelling to Balasore from Bhubaneswar when a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle near Mulapala chowk.

Hearing the loud sound of the crash, locals rushed to the spot and rescued both Nayak and his driver from the badly-mangled SUV.

The injured duo was first taken to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC). They were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to the severity of their injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation. Police said the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle immediately after the mishap.

Inspector-in-charge of Kuakhia police station Chinmayee Sahoo said, “We have collected footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and are reviewing it to identify the truck involved in the accident. We have also seized the damaged SUV. Further investigation is underway.”