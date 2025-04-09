Teen couple in critical condition after attempted suicide in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: An 18-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend attempted suicide by consuming pesticides at an anganwadi centre under Naugaon police limits on Tuesday.

Sources said they had been in a relationship for the last three to four years but faced strong opposition from their families which prompted them to take to the extreme step.

A passerby found them in an unconscious condition and raised an alarm, following which they were rushed to the hospital. They are currently admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and their condition is said to be critical.

According to sources, the girl, a resident of Rohia village under Naugaon block was studying Plus III Arts in Naugaon, while the boy, also from the same village, studied in Puri’s Kakatpur.

While the girl’s parents disapproved of the relationship, the youth’s family reportedly opposed their marriage due to an ongoing family dispute. On the day, the youth skipped classes and waited for the girl at the anganwadi centre.

After attending college, the girl joined him, and the two allegedly discussed their situation before deciding to end their lives. After they took turns to consume pesticide, the two collapsed at the centre.

Rohia sarpanch Hemamalini Mohanty confirmed the couple had been in a long-term relationship. “Their families’ refusal to accept their love may have driven them to this desperate act,” she said.

However, IIC of Naugaon police station Pradipta Kumar Kanungo said no FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)