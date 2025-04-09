Vedanta's new CSR initiatives aim to enhance education, sanitation in Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: In a step towards community upliftment through quality education, provision of potable water and sanitation initiatives, leading aluminium producer Vedanta has launched two impactful CSR programmes - ‘Project Vidya’ and ‘Project Nirmal’ - in Hemgir and Kuraloi regions of adjoining Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts.

Vedanta officials said ‘Project Vidya’ addresses the shortage of teachers in government schools by deploying 22 additional teachers across 20 peripheral schools in the region, improving student-teacher ratio and learning in key subjects like Mathematics, Science and English. It also enhances foundational literacy and numeracy at the primary level.

Similarly, ‘Project Nirmal’ delivers sustainable water and sanitation solutions through the installation of 11 solar-powered borewells, 50 bio-toilets and 20 water purifiers in 12 villages.

Inaugurating the projects at Mundherkhet in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district, sub-collector Dasarathi Saraboo commended Vedanta’s initiatives towards implementing potable water infrastructure, enhancing sanitation and improving education in these regions that will benefit over 30,000 community members.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Vedanta Coal Mines, David Stone said, ‘Project Vidya’ and ‘Project Nirmal’ are testament to Vedanta’s commitment to creating a positive impact.