Dharna from April 22 over demand for medical college in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Local residents on Wednesday announced to stage an indefinite dharna in front of the Kendrapara collector’s office from April 22 to demand immediate establishment of a medical college and hospital in the coastal district.

The residents under the banner of Kendrapara Medical College Establishment Committee (KMCEC) said on September 20 last year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced that the Odisha government will establish medical colleges in all the 30 districts of the state. On December 11 last year, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling also informed the state Assembly that all the districts will soon have their own medical colleges.

“However, the government is yet to take steps for establishment of a medical college in Kendrapara. Hence, we have decided to launch an indefinite dharna in front of the district collectorate from April 22 to press for our demand,” said president of KMCEC Ajaya Samal.