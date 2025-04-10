Drug racket busted in Odisha, three held

NUAPADA : Police on Wednesday arrested three persons including two women for their alleged involvement in an illegal drug racket operating from Dhobipada in Khariar Road area within Jonk police limits here.

The accused are Gunja Agrawal (23) and Payal Agrawal (25), both of Dhobipada and one Bunty Agrawal. Police seized over 30 kg of ganja, 73 half-burnt bottles of codeine-laced cough syrup, 115 strips of Spasmo Proxyvon tablets, 20 strips of Nitrosun-10 and nine Pentazocine Lactate injections from their possession.

Police said on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Dhobipada on Tuesday evening. The three accused were apprehended and on search, police recovered the contraband and narcotics from their possession. However, husbands of the two accused women, who are also involved in the racket, managed to escape.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said a manhunt is underway to nab the absconding accused.