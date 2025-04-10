Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari reviews works in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari reviewed ongoing development works in Mayurbhanj district at a meeting in the district collector’s office here on Wednesday.

On a two-day visit to Mayurbhanj, Pujari also took stock of the issues related to land acquisition, eviction of encroached government land and disaster preparedness. He asked all the tehsildars to ensure that no beneficiary is turned away from the tehsil office without proper assistance. He said the government would provide laptops to field-level revenue officials to streamline their work.

The minister highlighted the need to upgrade the infrastructure at tehsil offices and augmentation of disaster management capabilities. Necessary funds would be allocated for this purpose. Besides, the government is working to amend outdated land laws and policies to make them relevant for current contexts.

He also warned of strict action against encroachments on tribal land. He said beneficiaries of Basundhara Yojana should be provided land at the earliest.

Pujari emphasised the importance of preventive measures during the summer to ensure that no deaths occur due to heatstroke. He instructed officials to put in place all necessary precautions.

Among others, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say, ADM Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, SP Varun Guntupalli and MLAs of Udala, Saraskana and Baripada attended the meeting.