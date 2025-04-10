Rourkela police’s tenant check drive busts pan India stock trade scam run from Dubai

BHUBANESWAR/ROURKELA : An international stock trading fraud spanning across India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Dubai and Iran was busted by Rourkela police, which arrested nine persons in connection with the case on Wednesday.

Kisan Agrawal, kingpin of the racket, ran the operations from Dubai and scammed people through a fake app. Police said he claimed to have roped in Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for endorsement.

Police froze 23 mule bank accounts and seized `1.41 crore. They are carrying out verification of at least 176 other bank accounts.

The mule bank accounts were used in at least 27 cases to cheat victims in different parts of the country. Police said the miscreants were involved in hawala transfers too.

Briefing mediapersons here, DIG (western range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said Kisan and his younger brother Kunal of Raipur were apprehended from the neighbouring state.

Twenty-six-year-old Kisan lived in UAE and was defrauding citizens of India as well as other Asian countries. In fact, he had even obtained a golden visa residence permit in Dubai for two years. He had returned home recently.

Investigation revealed the accused used a fake App named TradeNow which was reportedly developed in Dubai, and duped unsuspecting investors. They swindled the money and carried out transactions to the tune of over ‘50 lakh on a daily basis, said Rai.

Rourkela SP, Nitesh Wadhwani said Kisan claimed to have roped in actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for an advertisement on their Instagram account. “The deal was to take down the advertisement after one month but the accused continued to run it on various social media platforms,” he said.

Nawazuddin was possibly unaware about Kisan’s fraudulent activities but the matter is under verification. “Celebrities are advised not to promote any organisation without thorough verification,” the SP said. The fraudsters spent `6 lakh to `7 lakh every month for advertisements of the fake app on various social media platforms.

Five laptops, 31 mobile phones, 68 SIM cards, two routers, 20 identity documents, four bank passbook/cheque books, two pen drives and 19 debit/ATM cards were seized from the nine accused.