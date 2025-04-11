Ambulance service launched for Similipal Tiger Reserve fringe villages

MAYURBHANJ : An ambulance service for patient transportation in the fringe and remote habitations of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) was jointly launched by Hindalco Industries Ltd and Similipal Tiger Conservation Foundation in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

Flagging off the ambulance service at Barehipani in Similipal, Forest and Environment Minster Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said the initiative will cater to the tribal population of three panchayats - Gudugudia, Barehipani and Astakuanr - in Jashipur block.

Hindalco, as part of its CSR programme, has donated two ambulances fitted with necessary medical equipment for transportation of patients to nearest health centres from remotely-located villages and hamlets of the three panchayats.

The operation and management of the ambulance service will be done by Similipal Tiger Conservation Foundation. Similipal field director and Baripada RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni along with assistant vice-president of Aditya Birla Group Himanshu Shekhar Sahoo were present.