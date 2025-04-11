Ayushman Bharat: Promise made, promise fulfilled

BHUBANESWAR: A promise made, a promise fulfilled. Today, joy echoes across the state. Millions of our brothers and sisters, who work outside as migrant labourers, now wear smiles of relief, their hearts filled with happiness and ecstasy. For, Ayushman Bharat is being implemented in the state.
I am delighted that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana are available for the brothers and sisters of Odisha starting today. Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda will launch the scheme at the historic Balijatra Ground of Cuttack.
The scheme is dedicated to around 3.46 crore people from about 1.03 crore families under which they will get the benefit of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum while an additional Rs 5 lakh has been provisioned for women members of the family. Under this scheme, each member of the beneficiary families will get health cards.
The Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana is designed for senior citizens aged 70 years and above. The scheme provides Rs 5 lakh free health cover to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status.
The women beneficiaries will get additional assistance of Rs 5 lakh per year. The beneficiaries will now have access to free and quality treatment in over 29,000 government and private empanelled hospitals across India.
A revolutionary step in the health sector, the scheme is a gift for the people of Odisha by the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. On this occasion, I congratulate all the citizens of the state.
The BJD government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to political vendetta. But after formation of our government, we were committed to implement our Sankalp Patra in letter and spirit. Proper implementation of promises is the commitment of the double-engine government.
Moreover, Union Health minister Naddaji, in his capacity as the BJP national president too had appealed repeatedly to the former chief minister to implement the scheme. We are delighted that the scheme is being launched in Odisha by none other than Naddaji.
Along with Naddaji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah had also requested the previous government to implement Ayushman Bharat but it did not pay heed, fearing the popularity of PM Modi and thereby deprived crores of poor people access to quality and free treatment across the country. As a result, people of Odisha changed the government in the state.
PM Modi launched PM-JAY on September 23, 2018 with an aim to provide quality treatment facilities for poor families. AB PM-JAY is the world’s largest public-funded health assurance scheme which provides health cover to 55 crore individuals in 12.34 crore families.
As a political activist, I along with my colleagues hit the streets on several occasions to implement Ayushman Bharat in Odisha. We had also met the former chief minister requesting him to implement the scheme but in vain. In September 2024, the Union Cabinet approved expansion of the AB PM-JAY to cover all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.
Ayushman Bharat was a necessity for Odisha. Thousands of Odias migrate to different states in search of work but due to lack of resources, they were unable to go to hospitals. The scheme of the previous government was only confined to limited hospitals in and outside Odisha. Now, it will be implemented in convergence with the G-JAY. As a result, not only in the state but those Odias staying outside will also benefit. The flagship scheme of PM Modi could not be implemented in three states, including Odisha. Now, it is set for a rollout today.
I am confident that the love, affection and support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for successful implementation of the flagship scheme in our state.