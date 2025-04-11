Ayushman Bharat: Promise made, promise fulfilled

BHUBANESWAR: A promise made, a promise fulfilled. Today, joy echoes across the state. Millions of our brothers and sisters, who work outside as migrant labourers, now wear smiles of relief, their hearts filled with happiness and ecstasy. For, Ayushman Bharat is being implemented in the state.

I am delighted that the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY) and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana are available for the brothers and sisters of Odisha starting today. Union Health and Family Welfare minister JP Nadda will launch the scheme at the historic Balijatra Ground of Cuttack.

The scheme is dedicated to around 3.46 crore people from about 1.03 crore families under which they will get the benefit of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum while an additional Rs 5 lakh has been provisioned for women members of the family. Under this scheme, each member of the beneficiary families will get health cards.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana is designed for senior citizens aged 70 years and above. The scheme provides Rs 5 lakh free health cover to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status.

The women beneficiaries will get additional assistance of Rs 5 lakh per year. The beneficiaries will now have access to free and quality treatment in over 29,000 government and private empanelled hospitals across India.

A revolutionary step in the health sector, the scheme is a gift for the people of Odisha by the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. On this occasion, I congratulate all the citizens of the state.

The BJD government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to political vendetta. But after formation of our government, we were committed to implement our Sankalp Patra in letter and spirit. Proper implementation of promises is the commitment of the double-engine government.