Crime city: Two murders within an hour rattle Rourkela, raise questions on law and order

ROURKELA: Two murders within an hour of each other on Wednesday night sent shockwaves across Rourkela which is reeling under an unprecedented law and order crisis.

In the first incident, a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups at around 9 pm in Chhend Colony. Sometimes around 10 pm, a man sleeping on the pavement of Gandhi Road under Plant Site police limits had his throat slit by an alcoholic friend.

In the Chhend Colony incident, the deceased was identified as Mukesh Kar, a resident of Kalinga Vihar. Police said, a heated argument had broken out between two groups of youths, aged between 17 and 25 years at VSS market complex late in the evening. In the commotion, one of the youths whipped out a knife and stabbed Mukesh to death.