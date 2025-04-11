Man held for duping four perons of Rs 64 lakh on promise of job offers

BERHAMPUR: Padmapur police in Rayagada district on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly duping four persons of nearly Rs 64 lakh on pretext of providing them government jobs.

The accused is Prasanna Karada of Rajpur village. Padmapur IIC Dharanidhar Pradhan said Prasanna was arrested on basis of the complaint lodged by one Sridhar Praharaj of Khambariguda village. Sridhar claimed that posing as a top government officer, Prasanna took Rs 40 lakh from him to appoint his son as a forest ranger. However, the accused failed to provide the promised job and also did not refund the money.

Basing on his complaint, police registered a case and during investigation, found that Prasanna had also duped three other persons on the same pretext. Prasanna reportedly took Rs 5.95 lakh from Chandan Sahu of Gudari, Rs 6 lakh from Chandrasekhar Bauri of Khamapadar and Rs 12 lakh from Giridhari Sahu of Padmapur on the promise of providing them jobs in government departments.

Subsequently, police arrested Prasanna who confessed to his crime during interrogation. He was produced in court and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.