Mystery shrouds death of GIET University student

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a BTech student whose body was found in his hostel room on the campus of GIET University at Gunupur in Rayagada district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Sandeep Lenka of Rajnagar in Kendrapara district. Sandeep was a final year student in the Computer Science department.

Sources was Sandeep landed a job at Tech Mahindra during campus placements last week and was working in the company’s Bengaluru office. Last week, he returned to the university to appear for his final year examinations and was staying in room-24 of Newton hostel.

On Wednesday night, Sandeep participated in a function held on the campus to bid farewell to the final year students. The event continued till late in the night. The next morning, the hostel sweeper found Sandeep’s room locked from inside. She knocked on the door but there was no response.

Other inmates of the hostel informed the university authorities who rushed to the spot and broke open the door. Sandeep was found dead.

On being informed, Gunupur police along with a scientific team reached the hostel and sent the body for autopsy. IIC Uttam Kumar Sahu said prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. Parents of the deceased student have been informed. After their arrival, autopsy would be conducted.

Dean (administration) of the university NVJ Rao said Sandeep was a bright student and loved by all. There were no indication of the student experiencing any stress. “It is hard to believe that he took his own life,” he added.

