Notorious drug supplier injured in exchange of fire with police in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Notorious drug supplier SK Jamshed was allegedly injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Bhubansewar late on April 11.

Police were in search of Jamshed as he was actively involved in brown sugar trade in the capital. The Special Crime Unit (SCU) received information that Jamshed was in possession of huge quantity of brown sugar and was supposed to sell it to a local peddler here.

Acting on a tip-off, SCU team led by Additional DCP Anup Kanungo attempted to stop him near Khandagiri Square.

However, Jamshed fled towards Jaydev Vatika on his motorcycle. In a bid to escape, he reportedly opened fire on the police officers when they chased him.

Police opened an controlled firing in retaliation and Jamshed sustained gun shot injury on his left leg, followingly.