Notorious drug supplier injured in exchange of fire with police in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Notorious drug supplier SK Jamshed was allegedly injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Bhubansewar late on April 11.
Police were in search of Jamshed as he was actively involved in brown sugar trade in the capital. The Special Crime Unit (SCU) received information that Jamshed was in possession of huge quantity of brown sugar and was supposed to sell it to a local peddler here.
Acting on a tip-off, SCU team led by Additional DCP Anup Kanungo attempted to stop him near Khandagiri Square.
However, Jamshed fled towards Jaydev Vatika on his motorcycle. In a bid to escape, he reportedly opened fire on the police officers when they chased him.
Police opened an controlled firing in retaliation and Jamshed sustained gun shot injury on his left leg, followingly.
Police recovered one gun, two live cartridges and 200 gm brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh from him. He was rushed to Capital Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
Briefing the mediapersons, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said Jamshed was involved in several narcotics cases in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
"He was earlier booked in one NDPS case each by Lalbag police in Cuttack and Balianta and Badagada police in Bhubaneswar. We received information that he was supplying brown sugar to Nepal and states like West Bengal. Further investigation is underway," he said.
The Police Commissioner warned that the drive against the sale of drugs will continue in the coming days.
Police said various stakeholders will have to come together to curb the drug menace in the city. In the last 15 days, police seized over 1,370 gm brown sugar worth Rs 1.37 crore.