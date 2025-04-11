OSOU signs agreement with QCI for enhancement of academic excellence

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU), Sambalpur on Thursday signed an MoU with the Quality Council of India (QCI), New Delhi to undertake various initiatives focused on quality enhancement and academic excellence.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in presence of Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in Bhubaneswar.

Under this partnership, OSOU and QCI will jointly work on a broad spectrum of initiatives including development of quality digital content on skill-embedded subjects, academic audits of programmes and delivery mechanisms, studies on understanding and penetration of NEP 2020, designing and implementation of apprenticeship-embedded degree programmes, exploration of pathways for the globalisation of academic programmes and several other learner-centric, quality-oriented academic projects.

The minister commended the collaborative step towards strengthening the quality in open and distance learning education. Vice-chancellor of OSOU Prof Shyam Sundar Pattnaik emphasised the importance of collaborative quality frameworks in enhancing the reach, relevance and rigour of open learning systems.

CEO of NABET, Quality Council of India Varinder Singh Kanwar reiterated QCI’s commitment to supporting OSOU in driving innovation and quality benchmarks in higher education aligned with NEP 2020.

The MoU marks a milestone in OSOU’s journey towards becoming a model open university, dedicated to excellence in education, skill development and international academic standards. Registrar of OSOU Chitta Ranjan Sahu was present.