Six railway stations to undergo revamp under Amrit scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Six railway stations in Angul, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts will undergo a major makeover as part of the Indian Railways’ Amrit Station scheme.

The stations included in the redevelopment initiative are Angul, Talcher, Talcher Road, Meramandali, Dhenkanal, and Rairakhol. The stations will have world-class standards of design, accessibility, sustainability, and passenger convenience.

Railway sources said the development of Angul station has been taken up at a cost of Rs 25.41 crore, followed by Talcher Road (Rs 18.85 crore), Talcher (Rs 12.97 crore), Meramandali (Rs 21.99 crore), Dhenkanal (Rs 26.11 crore) and Rairakhol (Rs 26.93 crore).

The projects include construction of a new state-of-the-art station building designed with modern amenities to enhance passenger comfort. In addition, the front facade of the existing buildings will be renovated, and other modern features will be integrated. “These upgrades will not only ease passenger movement but also create employment opportunities in central Odisha,” said a railway official.