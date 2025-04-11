Two Olive Ridleys make a 1,000 km run to Sri Lanka in a month

KENDRAPARA: Two satellite-tagged Olive Ridley sea turtles have travelled around 1,000 kilometers to reach north of Sri Lanka sea within a month from Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

Scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in collaboration with Forest department had fitted satellite transmitters or platform transmitter terminals (PTT) on two female Olive Ridleys on March 12 on Gahirmatha beach during the mass nesting to track their routes.

Both the turtles were found to have travelled around 1,000 km to reach Sri Lanka seawater till date. “We have been monitoring movements of the satellite transmitters fitted turtles every day,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, senior scientist of WII on Thursday.

Ocean currents are like highways in the sea, and sea turtles are expert navigators which use these currents for their journey. Olive Ridley turtles each year arrive at Odisha coast for mass nesting and mostly travel in Bay of Bengal from Odisha to Sri Lanka but never travel to the Pacific Ocean, he said.

“Sri Lanka became the first country in Asia to completely ban bottom trawling and the use of destructive trawl nets in 2017 as a result, seawater is now the safe haven for sea turtles,” added Dr Kumar.