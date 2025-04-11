VIMSAR doctor launches Rs 1 dental clinic in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: VIMSAR doctor Shankar Ramchandani expanded his healthcare initiatives with the launch of One Rupee dental clinic at Sambalpur on Thursday.

This clinic is part of Dr Ramchandani’s ‘One Rupee Clinic’ which was launched in 2021. The dental clinic treated eight patients on its first day, including three women, offering services such as scaling and tooth extraction.

Operating daily from 10 am till evening, the dental clinic joins Dr Ramchandani’s low cost healthcare services under his One Rupee initiative.

His wife Dr Shikha Ramchandani who earlier served at Divisional Railway Hospital in Sambalpur had left her job six years ago to take care for their daughters. In the meantime, inspired by her husband’s commitment, she desired to join in. This led to the idea of expanding the initiative to include dental care.

“It was my mother’s dream for us to provide various medical services at just one rupee to help the poor. For the dental clinic, we have spent around Rs 4 lakh on equipment such as a dental chair, instruments and sterilizers. The services will include, scaling, capping and extraction. We are committed to ensuring that people from financially weak backgrounds receive the care they need, as dental treatments can be costly and often require repeat visits,” said Dr Ramchandani.

Dr Ramchandani’s original One Rupee Clinic operates every evening from 6 pm to 8 pm after his regular duties at VIMSAR. Having treated over 88,000 patients in the last four years, the clinic serves many poor and needy patients. On an average, at least three patients benefit from ECG and nebuliser services daily. The clinic also serves as a night shelter for patients and attendants travelling from distant locations.