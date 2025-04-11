VSSUT student attempts to save friend, drowns at Fishery Point in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A final-year BTech student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) drowned at the Fishery Point on the banks of Hirakud Reservoir while trying to save a friend on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Saswati Bhoi, a resident of Bargarh and a final-year student in the department of Electrical Engineering. The drowning mishap comes close on heels of a strict advisory issued by the authorities of VSSUT banning students from visiting vulnerable water bodies around its campus.

Sources said Saswati along with six of her friends had gone to the Fishery Point on a pleasure trip. At around 5 pm, one of the girls went inside the water to take a dip and started to drown. Saswati, who knew swimming, jumped into the water to rescue her. However, she too was caught in the strong current.